To stabilize the orange area 4, in balance 2. What changes from Monday, May 3rd?

They are going to change again The colors of the regions: After the weekly ISS surveillance on Friday, April 30, Minister Roberto Speranza will sign the orders he will establish Fresh red, orange and yellow areas Gives Monday 3 May.

By the end of the week, May 1, the current classification will remain unchanged, in the provinces of Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venice Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto and the Autonomous Provinces Yellow Zone; Basilicata, Calabria, Puglia, Sicily and Vale de Asta and Sardinia are the only red areas in the orange zone.

Two regions are hoping for promotion: The Baklia, The yellow band and Sardinia candidate, which joins Calabria, Basilicata and Sicily in the Orange Zone. Eyes Valle de Asta, Towards being stabilized in orange but in danger of red zone. According to current data, the reopening appears to be far from the smallest part of Italy.

Regional Colors: What changes from Monday, May 3rd

Judgment on the new colors of the regions from May 3 will come tomorrow with the ISS-Health Ministry report on the progress of the epidemic in the Italian regions. As every Friday, based on weekly data Rt, Infections, hospitalization and intensive care and overall risk, new red, orange and yellow areas will be decided.

If there are no last minute surprises Sardinia goes into the orange zone Monday from 3 p.m. The island has seen improvements in data on infections and intensive care and occupation of beds in other wards.

Another week Orange Zone for Calabria, Basilicata and Sicily. Ready between orange and red la Valle de Asta, When Baklia It is one of the orange areas, which can be trusted to turn yellow by Monday.

If the current trend is confirmed and the region will register Less than Rt 1 The overall risk of low or moderate is what moves to the yellow zone and joins the reopened areas Restaurants and bars with outdoor tables, Cinemas, theaters, concert halls and museums and any other place where you can play sports. Go out of the ordinary and region Without self-certification obligation.

Lazio, Lombardy, Campania, Tuscany, Piedmont, Molis, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Abruzzo, Trentino Aldo Adiz, Umbria and Marche, Friuli and Liguria have no color changes in view, they need to maintain the yellow condition for at least a week.

All regions are still far away White area.