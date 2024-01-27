Tim Young, a great gift for whoever activates the offer

Italian telephone operator Tim She decided to make a gift that her new clients would surely appreciate. In particular, new customers who will activate the mobile network offer Tim Young For those under 25, they will be able to get six months of free viewing Disney+ with TIMVISION package. Let's see the details below.

TIM, with the TIM Young mobile phone offered as a gift for six months of TIMVISION Disney+

As mentioned earlier, TIM will be offering a nice gift to some of its new customers. In particular, the beneficiaries of the new promotion will be all new customers who activate the selected mobile network offer Tim Youngwhich is intended for users under 25 years of age.

Therefore, customers who activate the respective offer will be able to get the streaming package for free at no cost for the first six months TIMVISION with Disney+.

After the sixth renewal, the cost will be €6.99 per month. This new promotion launched by TIM will be available for about a month or even next month February 24, 2024.

The TIM Young offer is therefore intended for new customers under 25 years of age. The offer in question can be activated by new customers (either with the ability to transfer their numbers or with the activation of the new number) or by those who are already customers of the operator. Specifically, the offer in the package includes up to 100 GB of data traffic for browsing even with a 5G connection, minutes of unlimited calls to all national landline and mobile numbers, 200 minutes to EU countries and 200 SMS messages to all numbers. The monthly renewal cost is €9.99.