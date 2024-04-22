April 22, 2024

This malware eludes antivirus software on Windows, and is very dangerous: how to overcome it

This malware eludes antivirus software on Windows, and is very dangerous: how to overcome it

Gerald Bax April 22, 2024

The alarm is raised about this malware, which will be able to evade antivirus software on Windows. Here's how to defeat him, he's very dangerous.

The topic is related to cyber security When browsing online, you should always have it on priority. Even just one wrong click or hasty choice can lead to unimaginable consequences. With the possibility that hacker are able to get it Access your sensitive data, Remote control of affected devices etc.

Whether it's a VPN or antivirus software, Not clicking on links and not downloading suspicious attachments can always come in handy to be safe when browsing online. But there is a possibility that this may not be enough. In fact, something dangerous has recently emerged Malware alert That he would be able to Avoid antivirus software on Windows. Which makes it extremely dangerous, much more so than others seen so far. Here's how to defeat him, it's the only way.

Malware that evades Windows antivirus software: what it is and how to overcome it

As you can easily imagine, This malware is one of the most dangerous Which can be found in today's trading. It will be able to completely evade Windows antivirus software and silently attack target devices. He thought about sounding the alarm Cybersecurity company HP Wolf Security.

According to what we read, there is a malware campaign called Raspberry Robin Which was discovered in March 2024 and exploits Windows script files to be able to distribute its malicious payloads to affected systems. going to Evading antivirus checks.

Tests were done like this, and the results were crazy. So far, there seems to be no antivirus engine able to report its presence, so here it is There is nothing that can be done for the victims. If you are also afraid of being targeted and want to protect yourself, there is only one way to avoid risking anything: Wisdom and protection.

As always, this virus also expands if the victim is gone Clicking on suspicious links Organic Agriculture Download unsafe file attachments. So it would always be better to think twice before performing actions of this kind. Saving at the same time When downloading an external antivirus program, and are not the ones available on Windows by default. This is to provide an additional “protective barrier”.

