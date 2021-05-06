This is an unusual plant that is beneficial to health and saves us from mosquitoes forever

May 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

May 6, 2021

Finally, the warm season is gaining momentum. Unfortunately, it does so in a somewhat timid way, and in fact, some parts of Italy have recently been hit by rain and bad weather.

But in any case, with spring nature begins to bloom. So we’re all busy knowing what to grow and how to grow beautiful plants. In this sense, ProiezionidiBorsa staff at A. Previous article A really exciting way to grow a vegetable garden without chemicals.

In any case, let’s remember that plants not only have to be beautiful, but it is important that they be useful as well. Today we offer advice that goes exactly in the last direction. So here’s an amazing plant that’s good for health that will free us from mosquitos forever.

It is close to a famous plant

We advise everyone to grow Monarda punctata, a beautiful plant that belongs to the Lamiaceae family. His name may be unknown to many, but he is actually more familiar than you might think. It is actually related to the famous mint, which grows a lot at home. Even the English name for monarda, or “horsemint”, mentions mint (which strictly translates to “mint”).

Monarda has many properties that are quite suitable for us.

Let’s make mosquitoes disappear

The number one reason to grow this plant is that it keeps mosquitoes away. In fact, it has repellant properties very similar to those of the famous lemongrass. In fact, we can take a few leaves of monarda and pass it on our skin, and it will have a strong repellant effect. The mosquitoes will flee as soon as they smell like us.

READ  Aerospace, big data management is an increasingly profitable business

Additionally, it also has health beneficial properties, and in fact some American residents have used it as a medicinal herb. Excellent for making teas and herbal teas, it is not only healthy but excellent as well. In fact, Monarda has a scent reminiscent of the delicious scent of bergamot used in tea Earl Gray Tea.

This is an unusual plant that is beneficial to health and saves us from mosquitoes forever. So we know what to plant to say goodbye to stings.

