They took two ships. Changing the battle for a crucial port

harbor Mariupol Once again at the center of the conflict in Ukraine. A few hours after Russia shot down an alleged Ukrainian cargo ship, new important news arrives from the city located in the southern quarter of the country.

separatist accusation

Military spokesman for pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk Eduard Basurin said: Ukrainian nationalists In their withdrawal from Mariupol they would have been detained two foreign ships take like hostages sailors on board. “ In the port city of Mariupol, the remaining retreating Ukrainian national units captured two foreign ships, the Tsarevna and Lady Augusta, and took their crews hostage. Basurin announced.

“ From the deck of the ship, the Azov nationalists fired 120-mm mortars, various types of grenade launchers and small arms. Basurin himself added, explaining that the fatecrew. “ The People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic, together with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, are doing everything in their power to save the lives of the captured sailors “, he added.

“In Mariupol reports in progress”

As pro-Russians turned the spotlight on the seizure of the two boats, the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushenko, raised the alarm about the two boats being seized. Russian Tours to be held in the city. “ The Russian occupiers organized a “cleansing” operation of civilians in Mariupol Andryushenko wrote in Telegram. According to the mayor, the Kremlin forces set up several checkpoints, mainly in the Kalmyk and Centrandryushenko regions. The source added that in the city, which has now been besieged for weeks, is also operating, along with the Russian forces, the so-called Kadyrovtsy or the Chechen militias.

Andryushenko spoke about “ cleaning process It was carried out by the Russians who are looking for suspects. Nazis “Killing people and photographing their corpses, including with the support of militiamen from the separatist region of Donetsk.” Cleaning continues. First, it’s a search for Nazis. A Nazi in Russian understanding is anyone who loves Ukraine and has not submitted to the occupier Andreyshenko continued.

Ukrainian ship

Meanwhile, in the past few hours, the port of Mariupol has been the scene of another episode to remember. The Russian ships They opened fire on a Ukrainian cargo ship as it attempted to enter the city – apparently – to evacuate the leaders of the Azov National Battalion. This was stated by a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov.