“There is a limit to everything” – Libero Quotidiano

Harry and Meghan could end up in court. And to drag them there could be the grandmother of the Duke of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth. This will be his intention, according to what was reported by some British media. The governor, in particular, is planning a legal response After the cruel attacks of the coupleEspecially in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 95-year-old has ordered his top aides at Buckingham Palace to consider a counter-attack after repeated accusations from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. His legal team even invites defamation and privacy experts. “Enough now, I’ve had enough,” Elizabeth would say. An insider told the newspaper the sun: “There is a limit to how much you can accept From the royal family, and this time, Harry and Meghan have crossed the line with their outrageous statements. They will be tried. They will be informed and they will know that further attacks will not be tolerated.”

The legal team may also contact the publishers of Prince Harry’s next book to request a copy and check what the Duke has written about the royal family. Buckingham Palace did not confirm the allegations and did not provide any comment when I contacted them daily mirror. but It appears that Meghan and Harry’s legal representatives have already been informed.



Videos on this topic Daniela Mastromate