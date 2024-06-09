“The worst caraz beat the sinner”

Paris (France) – Technology is nothing without control. And the Spanish language Carlos Alcaraz He managed to control his mental state in the semi-finals Roland Garros Against the world number one Yannick Siner. Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Danish tennis player Holger Röhn, celebrated the Spanish tennis player’s success by analyzing his remarkable mental attitude.

Alcaraz, incredible mental strength

“It teaches us that when nothing works, you can always win the game – confirmed Patrick MouratoglouDanish coach Holger Rohn – Alcaraz played tennis far from his true level. He was slow, and didn’t feel the ball well, not even with his legs. The emotional part was dominant, but this teaches us how important it is Stay mentally focused And keep trying.”

