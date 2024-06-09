June 9, 2024

The astronomical image of comet 12P with two tails is well explained #pictorially

Karen Hines June 9, 2024

Today’s astronomical image chosen by NASA is again Italian: it shows the horned comet 12P/Pons-Brooks with its long anti-dust tail that appears to be pointing towards the Sun as a result of an optical illusion.

The latter, depicted by the Friulian CometFederation of Italian Amateur Astronomers (Uai), thus achieving its twentieth recognition as “Apod” (Apod), a real record in the Italian astrophotographer community.

The image chosen by NASA, ANSA wrote, shows comet 12P with two tails pointing in opposite directions. Even more dramatic is the bright blue ion tail pushed by the solar wind. From the comet’s coma, seen at upper right, the dust tail unfolds like a fan: it is pushed outward and slowed by the pressure of sunlight, tends to spread along the orbit, and from some viewing angles may appear in the opposite direction. Tail ions.

In practice, the antitail is an optical illusion, due to Earth’s passage this week through the orbital plane of Comet 12P. During the transit, the sharp edge of the fan-shaped dust tail appears to point toward the sun.

At the bottom of the image, Ligustri explains on the Uai website, shows the bright, distant star Alpha Leporis. On June 2, the comet passed its closest approach to Earth and can now be seen from the southern sky as it fades and moves away toward the outer solar system.

