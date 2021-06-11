June 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Calvi (Glms): "Esports under the lens of our Integrity Hub"

Calvi (Glms): “Esports under the lens of our Integrity Hub”

Mirabelle Hunt June 11, 2021 2 min read

Experts from the global games watchdog continue to monitor the growing export competition as well.

The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS), which was a former partner of the Esports Integrity Alliance (ESIC) to identify and report betting violations in esports competitions, continues to keep esports in its sights.

This was confirmed by the president of GLMS himself, Ludovico Calvi, recently stating that “Betting on esports has grown steadily over the past few years And the global appeal among millennials over digital entertainment is the driving force. Esports and mobile betting are the perfect blend of social entertainment and interaction.”

GLMS continues to keep traditional sports in checkIndeed, in May, it ended up with about ten matches under the supervision of the experts of the executive committee of the watchdog, and now, Calvey emphasized, he will keep the European Football Championship and the Copa America in check. But esports also remains in check.

Among the novelties of recent months, Calvi remembers Work done with the University of Lausanne To produce their own course around global sports regulation, but also Partnership between GLMS and the Berkeley Global Society for Leisure and Sports in the United States To apply the list of e-sports.

Thus, esports remains under the magnifying glasses of the Integrity Hubs of the global lottery monitoring system, even if, as Ludovico Calvi explains “in June, in addition to the scheduled sporting events, tennis has reached its peak and appears to be working hard”Monitor the increasing trend of suspected cases, our surveillance activities“They will focus on two major tournaments: the UEFA Champions League and the Copa América,” continues Calvi.

APP ESM 700×150 . Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

If Lautaro leaves, there is already an alternative

June 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Tennis, Lorenzo Musseti at Wimbledon with Djokovic’s plane? Serbian and British ban offer – OA Sport

June 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The new film by director Gabriel Salvatores arrives in cinemas

June 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

If we want to save a lot of money annually from IMU and TARI on second homes, we absolutely ought to read this article regarding all current tax credits

June 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today is another day, “When I was making softcore films…”. Stefania Sandrelli, revealing a red dot on Tinto Brass – Libero Quotidiano

June 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How do you return to treatment? Recover skipping visits and exams due to Covid

June 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Calvi (Glms): “Esports under the lens of our Integrity Hub”

June 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt