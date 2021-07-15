July 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Vatican condemns for the first time "cures" to treat homosexuality

The Vatican condemns for the first time “cures” to treat homosexuality

Samson Paul July 15, 2021 2 min read

What are the practices – What is it concretely? Some of the “practices”, or treatments, which have long been decried as dangerous and useless on a scientific level, and carried out by some Christian-inspired associations claiming to teach gays and abstain from their “inclinations”.

Spanish Society “Verdad y Libertad” – In particular, there is a Spanish association, known as “Verdad y Libertad”, which has been offering so-called “conversion therapies” since 2013. The headquarters of this association is located in Granada, where the pediatrician Miguel Angel Sánchez Cordon resides, who will be the man standing behind this initiative. The Holy See expressed its opposition to this assembly through a memorandum issued by the Vatican Council of the Clergy that declared the illegitimacy of “Ferdad and Libertad”.

Call to report It is the first time that the Vatican has taken a stand against this type of practice, and it did so after an investigation joined by priests, monks and laity. It was therefore decided by the final report to invite “the bishops not to support, participate or recommend the treatments implemented by Verdad y Libertad, because the methodology and objectives followed are wrong.” More: The association is said to have never been supported or authorized and we are calling on “anyone affected to file a civil complaint because, from a legal point of view, we cannot interfere with what he is doing,” some sources said. From “Progetto Gionata”.

considered a sect – In November 2019, the Holy See had given the first notice, when the Spanish bishops prepared a report on “Verdad y Libertad” and submitted it to Cardinal Stella. The document collected the testimonies of many devotees who denounced their submission to “malicious” practices justified by the idea that “homosexuality can be changed.” Progetto Gionata also quotes the words of a priest who was part of the assembly: “I am very relieved that the Church has solemnly pronounced this condemnation. And I am glad that the Mother Church does not mix with what I consider a sect, because I also suffered because of it, and above all I am convinced that no one can say that What is practiced there is done in the name of Jesus.”

READ  Fear for Luxembourg's Prime Minister, right after Draghi's meeting - Libero Quotidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Summer pruning tricks for a lemon tree for great blooms

July 15, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Brazil, Bolsonaro rushed to the hospital – ilGiornale.it

July 15, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Penalties for judges, EU court stops at the Polish Supreme Court – Ultima Ora

July 14, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

The process that leads to the control of the tax authorities: who risks

July 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Video of the new song “Writing on the Wall”!

July 15, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

LIVE TJ – Sports Work & Gym

July 15, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Favorites and surprises in the men’s tournament. The United States is in the lead, and Slovenia Doncic…

July 15, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt