June 26, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

The United States of America, there is no explanation regarding the UFOs, and foreign activity is not ruled out – the world

Samson Paul June 26, 2021 2 min read

The United States does not have an explanation about UFOs, or rather about unknown weather phenomena. The expected report from the Pentagon and intelligence – reported by the American media – does not give final conclusions and, at the same time, does not rule out “space activity” that leaves the door open to new theories about extraterrestrials.
And 143 incidents have been recorded since 2004, out of 144, that remain unexplained. Of these, 21 can be traced back to experiments in Russia, China or other countries using hypersonic technology. There is no evidence that the recorded incidents relate to secret US military programs, unknown Russian or Chinese technology, or extraterrestrial visits.
But the report states that even in the absence of evidence, these are explanations that cannot be dismissed entirely.
The report, while inconclusive, marks the first time that the US government has publicly acknowledged the existence of such phenomena. Explaining the report and announcing the creation of an unidentified aerial database, Pentagon officials explained: “Of the 144 cases, there are no clear indications of a non-ground explanation to justify them, but we will go where the data will take us.” Phenomena and developing protocols for their reporting. This is with the aim of collecting more information and data that is currently missing which makes it difficult to draw conclusions.
The mere lack of conclusions opens the door to new theories among proponents of the existence of UFOs.

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA النشر


More Stories

2 min read

Circular, delta outbreak increases, tracking and vaccination – medicine

June 25, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Covid: Israel immediately re-imposes the use of masks indoors – the world

June 25, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

‘No to LGBT discrimination in the EU’: An appeal from 16 European leaders | Hungary, Orbán: “Our law is not an anti-gay law”

June 25, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Tari 2021, there is an extension: what changes to pay the waste tax

June 26, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Watch the Italy-Austria-Belgium-Portugal match broadcast live on ABC channels

June 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Virgin Galactic is ready to take customers into space

June 26, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Golden United States, Brazil won in four sets

June 26, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt