May 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The three things you didn't notice about the Dall'Ara match

The three things you didn’t notice about the Dall’Ara match

Mirabelle Hunt May 25, 2021 2 min read

Bologna Juventus: The 3 things you didn’t notice about the Dalara game. The bizarre episodes caught most people’s attention

Bologna Juventus: The three things you did not notice. Beyond qualifying in the Champions League, beyond the team’s impressive performance, with the exception of eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo. Three episodes that caught the attention of many.

1. Dybala Buffon’s hug, beautiful and spontaneous

After the 0-2 goal, a beautiful and honest embrace between Gigi Buffon and Paolo Dybala, who scored the assist to Morata. A meaningful gesture that impressed many Juventus fans

2. Cuadrado watches Napoli on his smartphone

First from the host’s cell phone, then from the smartphone of DAZN reporter Davide Bernardi. Juan Cuadrado lived frantically two / three minutes after the triple whistle: thus the final explosion of joy. “He ran to the stadium, dancing with my phone. I had to meet Chiellini and said, “Okay Joan, bring him to me later.” The reporter said

3. The dialogue in the dressing room between Nedved and Karrubeni

On social media, there has been much controversy over the alleged conversation between Nedved and Cherubini, immortalized by the post-victory selfie in the locker room. Were the discussions about the future of Pirlo and the project really? In fact, the two seem to be hugging and smiling at each other

READ  Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest as world's biggest music event returns to Rotterdam - WSVN 7News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How to Watch a Live Stream of the Gateshead Diamond League Series

May 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

CR7 silences everyone but not rumors about the future

May 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Italy closes third place in the medals table

May 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

This is a mistake that must not be done in order not to damage the refrigerator

May 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Horoscope Today, May 25, 2021: Leo focuses on common sense and diplomacy

May 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Dust that comes from space. What do meteors tell us that

May 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The three things you didn’t notice about the Dall’Ara match

May 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt