PlayStation Plus June 2021, Free PS4 and PS5 Games revealed in a Leak? – Multiplayer.it

We are waiting for the news PS more From June 2021, or me Free games for PS4 and PS5 Which is supposed to be announced this week, namely Wednesday, May 26 in particular, if everything goes according to plan, but it appears to have already leaked with a leak reported by the AreaJugones website and it will be Star Wars: The Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown e Operation: Tango.

Obviously everything should be taken as a minor rumor without any confirmation, but in favor of the source in question, it must be said that he had accurately guessed the arrival of Battlefield V and Stranded Deep in PS Plus in May 2021 prior to the official announcement, so they may have reliable sources To refer to.



Operation: Tango will be the ultimate novelty of PS Plus in June 2021, according to the leak

If you want, another clue in favor of this theory is the fact that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown was uploaded to the PSN database for the PS4 release just last month. Among the three titles that have appeared, Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will be for PS4, while Operation: Tango will be the PS5 game, which will launch live on PS Plus on Day One.

As for Star Wars: Squadrons, it’s one Simulator / shooter With a space setting that merges the atmosphere and style of the old X-Wing and Tie Fighter, while the Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown needs very few presentations: This is the final version of the fifth chapter in the popular series of Fighting game 3D by Sega.

Practicality: Tango would instead be an absolute novelty and it’s a special one A collaborative adventure Focused on a world spyWith different tasks to complete the use of hacker techniques, tools, and various espionage skills. We look forward to any confirmations, with the official announcement of PS Plus in June 2021 which should take place on Wednesday May 26 at around 17:00.