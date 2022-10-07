October 8, 2022

The sequel will require up to 500 developers according to CD Projekt RED – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 7, 2022 1 min read

CD Projekt RED is working on many projects and among them is Project Orion, which is next From Cyberpunk 2077 movie. Development will take place in North America and the Polish development team will move to Boston. Obviously, other developers are needed to carry out the more advanced stages of development. How many developers? Between 350 and 500.

While speaking at a recent financial meeting with developers, Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz He stated: “The North American studio will consist of teams based in Boston and teams based in Vancouver. The project will be supported by developers from Poland.”

“For the total number of employees required for a production of this type, I think the best reference is Cyberpunk 2077, our latest product and a good reference when considering a development team and future projects of this size. I think it can be assumed that they are essential. Between 350 and 500 developers“.


Cyberpunk 2077 car

This confirms that he will be one Huge production. We’re not particularly surprised, as the team presented the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel as the game that would show the true potential of the Cyberpunk universe.

It will take some time to create this new game, and in the meantime, we’d better focus on waiting for the Phantom Liberty expansion.

