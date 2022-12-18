The return of the financial gambit, ‘Save Football’, which is now ‘Save the Sport’: how clubs will pay off their debts in instalments | first page

Complicated the birth of the so-called “football modification”which in Parliament had a bipartisan start, and then was subverted as an amendment to the Ordinance Conversion of the Quadruple Assistance Ordinance, because He has been accused of publicly endorsing Serie A clubs that are not very transparenti in recent years Covid in the reporting of financial statements. as he read CorriereAnd the Juventus’ troubles and Consop’s findings on capital gains from the sale of players upset the bank A few weeks ago, when Salvacalcio withdrew at the last minute, due to the conclusions of some majority political forces.

Now Fabio Saveli writes about courierAnd the Salvacalcio will be included in the budget law as an amendment request by the government Being examined yesterday by the House Budget Committee. However, the amendment is understood to be “universal,” meaning the executive branch is introducing it by expanding the audience of recipients who are potentially eligible to pay in installments for pending tax and Social Security payments through December 22.

That is, in addition to football clubs facing great difficulty after two years of the pandemic and the backlash from ticket revenues to distancing measures, “federations, associations and sports clubs” are also eligible to benefit.

The new mechanism provides for “payment in installments up to 60 months”.five years “In the same amount with a penalty of 3% and pay the first three installments within 7 days from the date the transfer law came into effect.”. However, in the first draft signed by the Prime Minister, the amendment in question was not considered, but the sources indicate that it will be included today in the list of government amendments being studied by the Parliament’s Parliamentary Committee.

The Treasury Secretary, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has made his voice heard To make it so expandable in the world of sport that the relevant minister, Andrea Abodi, you’re now talking about “Salvasport” as a rule.