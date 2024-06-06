June 6, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The original Octopath Traveler is available on PS4 and PS5, marking a new sales milestone for the series

Gerald Bax June 6, 2024

Square Enix has officially relaunched the series Traveler Octopath With a couple of somewhat surprising innovations arriving during the night, including the launch Chapter 1 is available now on PS4 and PS5 And announcing the new Sales mentor achieved by the series.

Thus, the first Octopath Traveler game is finally available on PS4 and PS5, where it is strange that it has not yet been released, despite its presence on all other platforms and despite the sequel itself arriving on Sony consoles, so this release puts an end to a rather strange problem. what. Situation.

In addition to this welcome news, Square Enix also announced updated sales results for the Octopath Traveler series, which it has achieved so far considering the two chapters together. 4 million copies sold In the world on all platforms, even if the data is up to date for the last year.

A sort of relaunch of the series, now available everywhere

At the same time, we also saw Octopath Traveler 2 launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series

The second semester also received an A to updatewith a patch that adds some new battles at the end of the main story and various quality-of-life improvements, making some aspects of the game easier.

Both chapters can also be purchased in a bundle that includes Octopath Traveler 1 and 2 together, to experience the full experience of this particular Square Enix series that aims to evoke the most classic tradition of JRPGs, and is also the first title of the series. Caliber to use the specific graphic style marked “2D-HD”.

