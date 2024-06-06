The original Octopath Traveler is available on PS4 and PS5, marking a new sales milestone for the series

Square Enix has officially relaunched the series Traveler Octopath With a couple of somewhat surprising innovations arriving during the night, including the launch Chapter 1 is available now on PS4 and PS5 And announcing the new Sales mentor achieved by the series.

Thus, the first Octopath Traveler game is finally available on PS4 and PS5, where it is strange that it has not yet been released, despite its presence on all other platforms and despite the sequel itself arriving on Sony consoles, so this release puts an end to a rather strange problem. what. Situation.

In addition to this welcome news, Square Enix also announced updated sales results for the Octopath Traveler series, which it has achieved so far considering the two chapters together. 4 million copies sold In the world on all platforms, even if the data is up to date for the last year.