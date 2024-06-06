Europeans, an appeal to young Holocaust survivors against the advance of the far right: “We couldn’t stop it, you can do it”

“For millions of you, voting for Europe is the first election of your lives. For many of us it may be the last.” With these words, eight Holocaust survivors launch a call to young voters to go and vote in the European elections and choose democratic parties, hindering the rise of the far right: a sincere call to respond. […]

“For millions of you, voting for Europe is the perfect solution The first election of your life. For many of us it can be the lastWith these words Eight Holocaust survivors It launched an appeal to young voters to go and vote in the European elections and choose democratic parties, preventing the riseThe extreme right: A sincere call to respond to surveys that show a radical growth in attitudes even among young people. The document is entitled “Never again now“, presented to the press by the 95-year-old Ruth FinkelmanWho survived the genocide by hiding with his mother and sister in a botanical garden in Berlin: 16 of his relatives were murdered by the Nazis. “nothing Nothing worse “I experienced it firsthand instead of living under a dictatorship,” he said.

Next to him is the youngest signatory of the letter, who is 81 years old Eva trading: Born in a Slovak labor camp in 1942, she was deported at the age of two Auschwitz-Birkenau. He survived due to a malfunctioning locomotive delay Arrival at the concentration camp: In November 1944, the Nazis stopped their gas chamber killings due to the approaching Red Army, and she and her pregnant mother arrived at the camp. after three days. However, she was not spared from having the access number tattooed on her arm. “I want young people to get out and vote and actually choose truly democratic parties, to ensure that we can still live in a democracy,” he said. lord. Warning that the victory of the German far-right Alternative for Germany party would be “Beginning of the EndOn the other hand, the Nazi party Nsdap came to power legitimately and defeated Germany 33.1% of the votes In the elections of November 6, 1932: “We could not prevent it then, but you You can do it today“Ruth Finkelman reads from the appeal.

“Give your voice for the future, peace and democracy” is the message Leon Weintraub. Born in 1926, he still goes to schools today to know when Jewish quarter in LodzHe was deported to Auschwitz. He does not name the AfD, but his call is clear: “Don’t give up on it The bad guys are in power. Vote for democracy so this never happens again.” The international organization promoted the message to about fifty journalists I wonHe is active against right-wing extremism. Even young influencers have joined the call: among them Louisa Hingsen, a 21-year-old student, shared survivors’ interventions on social media. “I hope people realize how important voting is, how important voting is and how impactful it is.”