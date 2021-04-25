The old site is still available with all PSP, PS Vita, and PS3 games – Nerd4.life

When an important news arrives on a site or service, someone will definitely prefer the old version over the new one. Especially when the update does not include all the features of the old version. This is why not many people have been very happy with PlayStation Store And they looked for a way to see if the old layout was still available. The user finally succeeded and gained access – in a completely legal way – to Old site From the PlayStation Store. That way, he was able to access all the games again PSP, PS Vita, and PS3Plus news on PlayStation 4 and PS5.

To do this, use a Mozilla Firefox plugin called ‘Valkyrie PS storeThanks to this add-on, he gained access to a fully functional version of the old PlayStation Store homepage. With it, you can purchase PSP, PS Vita and PS3 games directly from Sony. These are the ones that should have disappeared from the network soon and that decided Sony keep it for a long time.

This appears to be possible because Sony has not completely deleted the old site, but has only “hidden” it. Use of services Wayback Machine And archive.org, user Chris Glass was able to retrieve sites and run them on both Firefox and Google Chrome. In the following Twitter series, he explains how: