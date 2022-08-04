August 4, 2022

The mayor of Roccaforzata was arrested and charged with attempted extortion for irregularities in contracts

The first citizen of the municipality of Tarantino is under house arrest and is under investigation along with 6 others.

Roccaforzata mayor Roberto Iacca was arrested by Taranto police As part of the study on the management of contracts of the municipality of Apulia. The message is given byHandle. According to the report, the first citizen of the country in Tarantino is under house arrest, as well as another suspect in the investigation for various reasons, including attempted extortion, undue inducement to give or promise benefits, arson, unnecessary crimes. Concept of income of citizenship.

