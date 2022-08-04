The mayor of Roccaforzata was arrested and charged with attempted extortion for irregularities in contracts

A professional journalist since 2017, I write about economic and political news and current affairs, I am always interested in social and sports issues. Being interested in music, I have many experiences in radio. After my Masters in Journalism in Turin, I’ve been up and down from Palermo where I was born for years, and now I’m back.

Roccaforzata mayor Roberto Iacca was arrested by Taranto police As part of the study on the management of contracts of the municipality of Apulia. The message is given byHandle. According to the report, the first citizen of the country in Tarantino is under house arrest, as well as another suspect in the investigation for various reasons, including attempted extortion, undue inducement to give or promise benefits, arson, unnecessary crimes. Concept of income of citizenship.

Arrest

At the request of Deputy Prosecutor Maurizio Carbone and Public Prosecutor Francesco Ciardo, the arrest was made this morning by the Mobile team in order to implement the precautionary custody order issued by the trial judge of Taranto Giovanni Caroli.

For Roberto Ica, 41, He was elected in May 2019 as the leader of the centre-left coalitionA 59-year-old man with a criminal record has been placed under house arrest as part of the investigation, while five others remain at large under investigation.

Investigation

The investigation stems from other inquiries in which police were able to gather clues regarding alleged negotiations between the mayor and a local agency over the awarding of a series of public contracts.

According to the allegations, the company was able to succeed on the recommendation of a common “friend” who reached out to the 59-year-old in a precautionary measure carried out today.

According to the reconstruction report Puglia’s new dailySubsequent investigations would have brought it out The 59-year-old is a constant presence in the day-to-day operations of the administrationLinked to prejudice and high-profile criminal circuits, it can manipulate political-administrative elections in the municipality of Roccaforzata.

The man is involved in any decision that may stimulate economic interests, often exploiting the Mayor’s office and his powers to gain multiple benefits.

Fire

That person, along with a suspect, would also have become the protagonist of an episode for which he was charged with arson: he A city council member’s car was set on fire who was politically opposed to the mayor and criticized the relationship between the mayor and the 59-year-old.



