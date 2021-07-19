The Magliano Alfieri Classic Festival ends with applause. Mayor: “Art and culture in the region” (photos and video) – www.ideawebtv.it

The second edition of the Magliano Alfieri Classic, an advanced training class dedicated to chamber music and electronic music, has ended. Young world-famous artists and musicians met and compared them to give life to a course consisting of lessons, workshops, concerts and performances. “A week of fun for the audience – commented Giacomina Pellerino, Mayor of Magliano Alfieri – iOur village is animated by music. We hope the next edition will welcome more people. The main goal is to create art and culture in the region.”

On the occasion of the closing ceremony, students of string courses along with the teachers performed with Mahler’s “Adajeto from Fifth Symphony for Harp and Fifth String”, “Divertimento K.136 in D major for orchestra’ archi.” and “Melodia in De for String Orchestra” by Astor Piazzola. .

“It was a very busy but very active week. The boys were able to immerse themselves in a high level training experience to improve technique and executions. Now they have to appreciate this experience and continue to work with the same passion. We presented a great opportunity and top teachers around the world: Pavel Berman, Indianapolis Competition 1st Prize, Marcus Blasci, one of the most important active violinists in the United States, Roman Spitzer, international reference point for viola, Milton Maciadri, double bass teacher at the University of Georgia, Patricia Radici, professor at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory in Milan and Maria Mirovic , an opera singer of Russian origin, said Massimo Macro, event artistic director and first cello solo for the Rai National Symphony Orchestra. READ Laura Torresi leaves the hospital after the operation and reveals her condition

At the end of the fair, two diplomas and two scholarships were awarded to the University of Georgia, funded by Rotary Canal, Alba and the university itself.

Here are the photos of the event: