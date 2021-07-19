July 19, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Few people know that consuming this food prevents dementia and Alzheimer's disease

Karen Hines July 19, 2021

Neurodegenerative diseases and dementia are, unfortunately, one of the main causes of disability among the world’s population. It mainly affects the elderly, and Italy, which is among the first countries in the world in terms of the elderly population, is among the most vulnerable. Dementia can be caused by genetic factors or sporadic factors such as a poor lifestyle. Among the reasons for the appearance of this type of disease, malnutrition is also increasingly highlighted.

Several studies have begun to address this problem. They shed light on how a Mediterranean diet can prevent the risks of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. In particular, recent studies have shown that consuming walnuts helps prevent this type of disease.

Walnuts are a type of dried fruit that many people consume. They are especially appreciated for their properties. In fact, walnuts are rich in antioxidant properties and “good fats,” which makes them an ideal snack for those who follow a certain diet. But few people know that eating this food prevents dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Several studies have shown that thanks to its antioxidant properties, consuming walnuts is very beneficial in preventing many neurodegenerative diseases.

In particular, two Different education Completed in Spain showed that proper nutrition is associated with the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. Above all, they highlighted that nut consumption is very beneficial for the brain and all its activities. Research has shown that those who ate 30 grams of walnuts as part of a Mediterranean diet had better cognitive functions.

Cognitive functions include memory and thinking skills, all of which are good for training in preventing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Participants in this study showed significant improvement in executive functions as well Attention in general. Only 7% (8 people out of 334 participants) showed mild cognitive impairment and there was not a single case of dementia.

Guarana and its amazing properties against fatigue and loss of concentration

