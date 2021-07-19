Savings, more ‘ants’ due to Covid: What a consultant can do

Covid-19 has made Italian families more wary, who have put in more money to protect themselves from the uncertainty of the future. But the “savings de-accumulation” set aside in 2020 may be slower than expected, as the traumatic experience of the pandemic could have long-term effects on spending habits – and possibly investment habits as well. In this scenario, clients who are assisted by a consultant will be able to count on a more “impartial” opinion about how much additional cash it is really necessary to put aside, in the given situation. The data, in fact, show that much of the savings accrued not among the financially hardest hit families, but “among those who can afford it.”

Savings the role of the epidemic

According to what they claimed Three economists from the Bank of Italy, in an analysis that first appeared in VoxEuThe pandemic has reinforced the precautionary attitude of families which has also affected their perceptions, for example those of the risk of a new epidemic. They added that these fears for the future “could remain ‘scars’ of the crisis, even after the health emergency is over.” The thesis of the authors, Valerio Ercolani, Elisa Guglielmenetti and Concetta Rondinelli, is this: A more pessimistic view of economic and health prospects is associated with a more consistent desirable precaution. As Covid-19 has raised new concerns among the population, it is easy to imagine that the share of income allocated to “emergency” savings will remain above pre-pandemic levels for some time. This will slow the recovery in consumption, and also suggest an influx of investments and a speed of recovery.