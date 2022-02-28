The International Olympic Committee bans Russia from all sports. FIFA and the European Union hear their voice: the national team is out of the World Cup in Qatar and the clubs from the European Cups

Russia was also banned from playing football. The Russian national team will have to completely abandon the upcoming World Cup finals in Qatar, scheduled for this year, as decided today by FIFA. In Europe, however, the UEFA He decided to suspend the participation of all Russian clubs in the European Cups. As long as the conflict does not stop, the leaders of FIFA and the European Football Association have made it clear that Russia will not be able to participate in the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for March 24 and 29. While Spartak Moscow will not be able to enter the field against Leipzig in eighth place in the European League. Only yesterday, February 27, the FIFA tried to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on the one hand condemning the actions of the Kremlin, on the other hand, however, allowing the Russian national team to continue playing on the field. qualifications world Cup. FIFA’s penalty would have included changing the name of the national team, which can no longer be called Russia, and the obligation to play on a neutral stadium and behind closed doors, without the possibility of using the flag and the national anthem. . The decision was met with outrage especially by the Polish Football Association, which has already announced with the Czech and Swedish national teams that they will not play the match against Russia in the World Cup qualifiers. In short, it will not be enough for the Poles to change the name of the national team to accept what is happening in Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee, which has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus, is much more decisive. In addition, the International Olympic Committee withdrew the honor of the Olympic Medal from the Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin. The IOC’s recommendation to the world federations is “not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes” to international sports competitions. If this is not possible “for temporal or legal reasons”, the Olympic Committee calls for “ensure that no Russian or Belarusian sports official or athlete participates in the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian citizens, whether individuals or collectively, should be accepted only as Neutral, without anthems and flags.”

Read also: