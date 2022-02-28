With Hubble, storms in Wasp-121b are assumed to consist of sapphire and sapphire in liquid form (video)

The possibility of sapphire and sapphire storms appeared on the Wasp-121b. The Hubble telescope released data collected during two observational expeditions toward the atmosphere of an exoplanet, 850 light-years away from us. The gemstones are likely to be found inside clouds of iron, titanium, and oxide.

The Hubble telescope He continues to amaze us, leaving no room for his future replacement Webb. Actually it is Latest studythanks to the data collected through infrared spectrometer Paired with and maintained by a Wide Field Camera 3 In 2018 and 2019, describes the amazing atmosphere of a world 850 light-years away. The atmosphere appears to contain Iron and titanium extrusionsbut also Drops of gems.

What do we know about the planet Wasp-121b

In 2015, iFor Planet Wasp-121b, a warm Jupiter with many characteristics. With a diameter similar to that of Jupiter, it orbits close to its star and ends revolution movement In just 30 hours. Moreover, its temperature is around 2500-3000 degrees, extreme submission The temperature range of between day and night.

An exoplanet always turns the same face towards the light, meaning that it lies on one side of it always today On the other hand Always night. This feature is called synchronous rotation. We learned more thanks to data collected by the Hubble telescope during the 2018 and 2019 studies.

First author of the study Thomas Michael Evansresearcher Post-doctoral stage at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space at MIT, he said, “We’re going beyond just taking sporadic shots of Certain regions of the atmosphere From the exoplanets: we finally made it Study them as those systems in three dimensions They are, in fact.”

Results

The results of the studies conducted were Published in Nature Astronomy Led by the international team Thomas Michael Evans. Studies have shown that there are gods on the bright side of Wasp-121b heavy metals (such as aluminum, nickel, and chromium) which condense on the shaded side and turn into clouds. in this way Aluminum can combine with oxygen Forming corundum which, when combined with chromium, iron and titanium, produces sapphires and sapphires.

It has been observed that on the day side of Wasp-121b the temperature is like this The particles are cut And only when they pass toward the more moderate temperatures on the night side, hydrogen and oxygen atoms maybe Collecting between them. The clouds that are created move towards the day side and evaporate. It can occur in the transition phase Showers of “Liquid Gems”.

Michael Evans She revealed that: “To better understand this planet, we will be observing it with the James Webb Space Telescope in its first year of activity.” In short, future studies It will lead to new discoveries about this amazing phenomenon. Subject of studies Michal Evans explains that it will definitely be the very fast wind, which “gas to heat up In the sub point, but it comes expelled to the east first It could radiate back into space.”