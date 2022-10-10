October 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The fuel crisis in France is getting worse. Macron calls for calm, but more than 20% of the pumps are running dry

The fuel crisis in France is getting worse. Macron calls for calm, but more than 20% of the pumps are running dry

Samson Paul October 10, 2022 2 min read

Strikes at French refineries are putting the country on its knees, but Macron says to ignore them and not panic. It is a pity, as you can see from the map below, that more than 20% of the fuel pumps in France are dry, and many stations are completely closed, especially in the north of the country, the situation has become catastrophic.

The map shows the partially empty stations in yellow, and the 8 completely closed stations from the site in red Penurie.mon-essence.fr)

There are plenty of spaces now without fuel, but rest assured French cousins, everything is fine, don’t panic!!

“Don’t panic” He said on Friday (October 7th) President Emmanuel Macron called on the French people to “calm down” in the face of notable fuel shortages in some areas. The French president urged TotalEnergies employees to “take responsibility” despite “legitimate wage demands”.

“I know many of our compatriots are concerned” about fuel. “I really want to send a message here (…) calling for calm,” he said at a press conference after an informal European summit in Prague. “I also ask everyone to be responsible. (…) All wage demands are legitimate, but they must not prevent people from living and moving.”

Excellent, great, but if wage demands are legitimate, why are they not being met by putting an end to the crisis of dividing the country?

The government is also asking companies to make an effort, but it seems that it does not intend to give it to the protesters, otherwise the deadlock would have been over for some time. Macron doesn’t have the credibility to make other promises or close deals, so he continues to wear out, with major refiners Exxon and Total banned. In the meantime, it is the French who have the worst.

See also  The US authorities have recovered a large part of the ransom paid for the cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline

cable
Thanks to our Telegram channel, you can stay updated with new articles from economic scenarios.

⇒ record Immediately


minds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Germany: Voting on polling day, SPD advances in Lower Saxony – World

October 9, 2022 Samson Paul
4 min read

The Pope is attending the digital revolution

October 9, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

An explosion on the Kerch bridge, Putin entrusts security in Crimea to 007 of the FSB. Images of the damage seen by the satellite emerged – photos

October 9, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Civil Defense warning for severe thunderstorms, 11 regions at risk; Details »ILMETEO.it

October 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Who gains from inflation: opponents “eat” supermarkets

October 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Bella Ramsay was urged not to play the video game – Nerd4.life

October 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Weather alert in Tuscany – rain and thunderstorms – Livorno Grosseto » Tuscany weather

October 10, 2022 Karen Hines