December 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The elder was stabbed at home in Milan and used a chainsaw

The elder was stabbed at home in Milan and used a chainsaw

Noah French December 7, 2021 1 min read

The man, whose personal details have not yet been released, was found dead in his apartment on the seventh floor of an apartment building in the Porta Romana area. Some neighbors warned firefighters that they were worried about smoke coming from the ground, which could be caused by the blade’s rotor on the steel. The operation lasted a few minutes and the soldiers of the radiomobile nucleus found the chainsaw and two kitchen knives on the spot.

According to investigators, he knew the attacker

Investigators from Nucleo Investigativo and Porta Monforte are searching for the killer, meanwhile they are investigating the victim’s contact network, which is not audited and has no family ties. The hypothesis of robbery is already being rejected, while the possibility that the elderly person may have known who attacked him is becoming more and more convincing.


See also  United States? It starts in New York and the big outdoors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Weather, Snow 8 December 2021 In the Plains: Emilia Romagna. Freezing warning

December 6, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Rules and questions for bars, restaurants and gyms

December 6, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Omicron was in the United States before it was discovered. Israel is already thinking about a fourth dose

December 6, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

The United States, in New York, the vaccination duty is activated for workers in the private sector

December 7, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

The elder was stabbed at home in Milan and used a chainsaw

December 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

CGIL-UIL against the 8-hour general strike maneuver on December 16 – Economy

December 7, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

BuzzFeed Blow: “We don’t want to be judged by the clicks we produce”

December 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese