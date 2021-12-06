The elder was stabbed at home in Milan and used a chainsaw

The man, whose personal details have not yet been released, was found dead in his apartment on the seventh floor of an apartment building in the Porta Romana area. Some neighbors warned firefighters that they were worried about smoke coming from the ground, which could be caused by the blade’s rotor on the steel. The operation lasted a few minutes and the soldiers of the radiomobile nucleus found the chainsaw and two kitchen knives on the spot.

According to investigators, he knew the attacker Investigators from Nucleo Investigativo and Porta Monforte are searching for the killer, meanwhile they are investigating the victim’s contact network, which is not audited and has no family ties. The hypothesis of robbery is already being rejected, while the possibility that the elderly person may have known who attacked him is becoming more and more convincing.