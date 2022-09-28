The city of Las Vegas has partnered with NTT to deploy the largest private network in the US

Opportunities are created for companies, government and educational institutions

The network is based on NTT’s future open wireless smart platform

London and Las Vegas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT LTDA global leader in IT infrastructure and services, announced todayExpansion of the private 5G (P5G) network to the City of Las Vegas (CoLV). At Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The project includes the implementation and delivery of NTT’s P5G solution to build the largest private network in the US.

The network will serve as an open platform for local businesses, government and academic institutions to implement innovative solutions that enrich the lives of Las Vegas citizens and visitors.

