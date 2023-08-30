The blue giant moon, very close to a rare astro viewing, and now there is a surprise. Information »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Super blue moon, very close to a rare astro show and now there is a surprise. the information

The rare blue supermoon is comingVery little left now. In a few hours we will be able to observe a rare astronomical show, the gorgeous blue supermoon and it can also be done from Italy! And watch out, because good news has come out.

First, save this date: Thursday, August 31. But what is the one Blue supermoon? We tell you right away, don’t expect to see a blue moon as in the picture above, only in your children’s drawing papers you can see it, if they want, in this shade.

So why is it called a blue supermoon?

First of all, you have one Supermoon When our satellite is in full moon phase (full moon) and at the same time (or with a difference of a few hours) at the closest point to Earth (rock bottom). On these occasions, we will notice that the moon will be slightly larger than usual (7-10% more), and therefore its brightness will be greater (10-13% more).

But why blue? (excellent)blue moon It actually only comes from its supposed rarity, especially from the English expression “Once in a blue moon” (once every blue moon), which is intended to refer to something that does not occur commonly (although the phenomenon actually occurs every 3-5 years).

Over the years, two definitions of a (super) blue moon have spread: the origin is the one that is attributed to it The third full moon in a season contains four. However, later on, the same definition also spread for The second full moon in one monthsuch as the one we will admire on the last day of August (the first happened on August 1).

This second identification is, in fact, the result of an error: the confusion was first made by the amateur astronomer. James Hugh Pruitt (1886-1955), who misunderstood the basis for calculating the “real” blue moon, writing that it was the second full moon in one month in an article published in the journal sky and telescope in 1946. This misidentification has spread ever since, especially after it was mentioned on the popular radio program called star history, in 1980 and then appeared as an answer in the 1986 version of the board game Frivolous pursuit.

Today, however, it is now considered one The second definition instead of wrong.

the surprise – For better luck (weather permitting) a supermoon can already be seen today, Wednesday, August 30th, at almost 99% full. But be careful, if you look closely, you will find a bright spot next to it. Not only Saturnwhich these days reaches its maximum visibility (it is said in jargon that it is in opposition).

So there will be a double show, and in addition to the blue supermoon, we will also have it In conjunction with Saturn!

Weather information and forecast – The time when you can start seeing the super blue moon is now 20.04 of August 30, 2023But to enjoy the show better, the advice is to set the alarm for later, in the middle of the night, for example on 3.35 on August 31stat which time he will reach the maximum stage.

After the passage of Hurricane POPPEA, the weather in Italy will see a general improvement, which is why most Italians will be able to easily observe this supermoon.