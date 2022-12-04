The 24 best fitness gifts for running, gym and sports lovers

Jane Fonda’s fitness videos seem prehistoric, however, and do-it-yourself training is back in its old glory. Moral: It’s a good time to explore the best gift ideas for sports, running, and related enthusiasts. The Fitnesson the other hand, is increasingly the key for many #fitnessenthusiasts Feel good about yourselfRelieve stress and help maintain themselves in figOffering luxury, in this sense, might be a good idea, especially now that with New Year’s Eve on the horizon, the imperative begins to sound New year, new life.

Best gift ideas for fitness enthusiasts, gym and partners

searching for Christmas gift idea? You can choose, for example, Useful fitness tools at home and in the gym. Whether your friend or relative is a professional or a beginner, we are here for you Gift guide for fitness enthusiasts-Includes all the tools and tools to improve your experience work out.

Tools and the like can improve the routine like the best Fitness trackers, Sportswear to play with feelings and fill the contents of the sports bag. But also useful gym equipment and accessories to improve training, incl running shoes He will put wings on his feet.

Best gifts for running

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Shield

The perfect shoe for light to medium weight runners with a neutral foot strike. Versatile and ideal for all distances, the Shield version, in addition to featuring a warm, waterproof upper with 360-degree reflective detailing, features a Storm-Tread rubber sole, designed for optimal traction on wet surfaces. On DF Sport Specialist it is available for 108 euros.

Elvira Vective Flight Series from The North Face

With graphics created by Spanish artist Fernando Elvira inspired by the trails of Mont Blanc, the Flight Series running shoes are the most responsive product in the elite running lineup. Combining 3D carbon fiber technology with a vibrating midsole and SurfaceCTRL™ grip, VECTIV technology is engineered to maximize energy along the way. Lightweight and energetic, they’re tried, tested, and approved by North Face team athletes like Henry Aimonode (Which was some time ago He gave us some tips to get you started). Made for the long haul, they’re incredibly resistant thanks to Kevlar, polyamide and Matrix fabrics and a reinforced toe box. The mesh upper is breathable and supportive, while 6mm of heel-to-toe cushioning propels you toward your next step. On the official The North Face website, they cost 210 euros.

New Balance 680 V6