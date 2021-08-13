August 13, 2021

Teams and drivers without a green pass, Monza and Misano in danger

Mirabelle Hunt August 13, 2021 2 min read

In the end, an agreement must be found but for now there is a risk that should not be underestimated in light of the upcoming European events in Formula 1 Born in MotoGP, especially for the Italian races. the Italian Grand Prix From F1 a Monza Scheduled for Sunday 12th September and San Marino GB From MotoGP from 19 to misano. The teams and riders who benefited from the vaccination in Bahrain (cars) and Qatar (motorcycles) at the beginning of the season have not yet received the validity of the vaccination in their country, and therefore do not have a green permit.

Unrecognized vaccines: F1 and MotoGP without green lane

entry into force green lane In Europe, for example in Italy from August 6, it involves adhering to specific rules in order to get to the events. In March both F1 that MotoGP They accepted the offer of Bahrain and Qatar where the first races of the Formula 1 World Championship and World Championships were held respectively, to vaccinate all professionals, on the track, in the garage and circuit staff.

Returning to their countries of residence – writes Franco Nognese on Motorsport.com – All those who underwent a double dose of Pfizer reported the vaccination to the health authorities, but without the green pass as those who did the same procedure at home.” All members of the UK stables who followed the vaccination program in Great Britain also possess vaccination certificates that are invalid in Italy because they She was being held in a country that is no longer part of the European Union after Brexit.

At this point, it will be necessary not to stick to the limit, thinking for example about the races in Italy in September at Monza and Misano. Even if both F1 and MotoGP had a widespread organization in terms of buffers for all the staff at the circuit near the race weekend.

