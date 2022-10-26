Taurus ideas full of creativity and originality: Your horoscope for today, Thursday, October 27

Blackbeard Tower today, Thursday, October 26

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

When the moon is on its way to Jupiter in the sky, in the afternoon you will go out of your way to rest and listen to a friend in need and give him good advice. Learn how to wait wisely, and don’t force those situations that still need custody.

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

Your ideas, with the conjunction of Uranus, will be full of creativity and originality. When suggesting it, be especially creative and exciting. Uranus continues its orbit in the sign: you can personalize and beat your work.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

In the morning, with Mercury in trine to Mars and the square of Neptune, you will make a choice between what is necessary for you and what is useless and burdensome. The Moon in opposite Sagittarius makes the afternoons a bit harsh and stressful. Carve out spaces for rest.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Venus and Uranus are in solidarity with you and will bring you a good breath of news. You will be available to fall in love and start a new life. With Jupiter in jarring mode, you may find yourself spending more than expected. Be more careful!

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

The moon smiles at you in the afternoon, and after you try and try again, you will find that the solution to the problem was an inch from your nose. Mars will give you the opportunity to move from thought to action, carrying out even the most complex bragging.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Thanks to the moon still in Scorpio, good understanding with colleagues or family members. You will receive many manifestations of affection and respect. With Square Mars, be careful if you are traveling or in situations that require vigilance.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Keep in mind that Mercury is hostile to Pluto, give yourself a way to work, and be tidy and meticulous. Not to be tempted to leave room for distraction. Pluto against it can bring out a certain fatigue and physical form below the usual levels.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

With the transition of the Moon to Neptune, in the profession you will have to prove that you have the ability to learn new things and know how to transform your resources. If you’re single, you probably know someone special. If you two are related, understanding will overflow.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Thanks to the Moon’s alliance with Jupiter, friends will be well connected towards you and towards you as well. You will be ready to help them if they need it. Favorable Jupiter of Aries supports you in your spirits and in important projects. Cultural interests and trips.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Due to the square of Mercury to Pluto, you should strive to look around with renewed interest and find what works for you for interesting and rewarding activities. With Uranus’s technological friendship in Trane, you will discover that you have hitherto unknown talents.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

Although Saturn seems as social as ever, it is still in your home, making you want to escape from ordinary evenings to escape the confusion. You will offer your friend the opportunity to fully appreciate you, to show yourself in the best conditions. See also Gf Vip 7, Vibo papabile offers a heavy hint on a couple of men and women

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Morning with the moon in Scorpio in trine to Neptune in the sky. You will exchange intense and purposeful love gestures with your loved one. Lots of fresh ideas, great insights and very original ideas for your related professional business.

