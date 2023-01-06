“Tali e Quali 2023”, the variety show hosted by Carlo Conte

“Tali e Quali 2023”, Rai 1’s variety show, produced in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, starts on Saturday January 7th, starting at 21.25. Over the course of five episodes, it will provide space for amateur imitators selected from among those who have submitted their videos to the website or to the programme’s editorial staff. The owner, as always, is Carlo Conte.

So, in the wake of the great success of the “Tale e Quale Show”, the new year begins with a program that gives space to very good and little-known artists, the true privileged ones who will experience the thrill of walking on the same stage as the “big” ones before them and appearing before the same jury (Loretta Joggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Malgoglio, and the two ad hoc judges Alicia Marcusi and Teo Teocoli as Celentano) and to face the same voting mechanism.

So we will see on the stage in the studios of ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ TV in Rome ordinary people very similar to the singers who interpret them and in some cases even identify with their way of life, as in the case of the winner of the 2022 edition, Daniele Quartapele. For these artists “Tali e Quali” is the fulfillment of a dream: to “become” stars of Italian and world music, always singing strictly live, in front of Rai Uno’s large audience. Target? Give feelings and fun at the same time.

Each of the first four installments will feature eleven different artists; Among them, we point out the constant presence of two “never give up” characters: Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirelli, who are great sources of laughter and applause. Perhaps they will not be able to climb the rankings, but they will certainly give more amazing imitations and a lot of smiles. Also in this edition, there will now be the legendary “elevator”, with which some candidates (not the 11 competing artists) will try within a few seconds to convince the jury to participate in the program as “owners” of the next episode. The final evening will see the top contestants of the premiere episodes as champions in a gauntlet with the top performers of the previous editions. Claim the title of “Tally eQuale Champion 2023”. In this context, the protagonists of the film will also experience a “screwed up” of being followed by a team of great professionals: from stylists to choreographers, from make-up artists to hairdressers, all the characters who play an essential role on the set, as well as the “vocal coach” Maria Grazia Fontana, Dada Louie, Matteo Picucci and Antonio Meansella and “The Actor’s Coach” Emanuela O’Reilly. Arrangements are orchestrated by Maestro Pinocchio Pirazzoli. “Tali e Quali” is on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtags #taliequali and #taleequaleshow.

The official website is www.taleequaleshow.rai.it.

In collaboration with Primetime Entertainment Management and in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy and based on Your Face Sounds Familiar format owned by Gestmusic, part of the Banijay Group. © 2011 Gestmusic Endemol SAU “This Way” was written by Carlo Conti, Ivana Sabatini, Emanuele Giovannini, Leopoldo Ciano, Mario D’Amico, Walter Santillo and Stefania De Venis. The choreography was by Fabrizio Mennini, the scenography by Riccardo Boccini, and the costumes by Simonetta Innocenti. Executive Producer: Eleonora Ianelli. Directed by Maurizio Bagnosat.