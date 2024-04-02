“Stop Hamas news”

Israel shuts down Al Jazeera. The law, which gives Benjamin Netanyahu's government temporary powers to prevent foreign news networks from operating in ways that harm Israel, was approved on second and third reading by the Knesset. Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi expressed his relief at the approval of this measure, saying: “There will be no freedom of expression for Hamas spokespeople in Israel. Al Jazeera will be closed in the next few days.”

The law authorizes the Minister of Communications to order “content providers” to stop broadcasting the channel in question. Ordering the closure of Israeli offices in the canal; Ordering the confiscation of channel equipment; “Request that the channel’s website be stopped, if the server is physically located in Israel, or that access to the website be otherwise blocked.” These measures will be in effect for 45 days, but can be renewed for additional periods of 45 days.

Under the terms of the bill, any order to close a foreign news channel must be submitted within 24 hours for judicial review by the president of the local court, who must then decide within three days whether he wishes to modify or shorten the period of the order. The measure was approved on first reading by the Knesset in February, and was approved on second and third reading after a long debate in the Knesset National Security Committee.