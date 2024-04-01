Also keep an eye out for temperatures next weekend, between Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April

Weekend: Sudden return of African anti-cyclone

After the last period characterized by rain next weekend (even more intense) we expect a new turn with direct effects in Italy between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April..

Until this moment, a strong and stable image of high pressure that can guarantee long-term atmospheric stability is almost completely missing, due to which Atlantic disturbances have found fertile ground for their experiments in southwestern Europe, resulting in rains and storms characterized by the last few weeks.

Synoptic Table will change Already with more significant effects in the next few days First weekend of April when The pressure will start to increase Thanks to the upwelling of the subtropical anticyclonic promontory, it moves from the interior of North Africa towards the central-eastern Mediterranean basin.

Already on trend Saturday 6 We expect Lots of sun and temperatures rise from north to south Hasn't happened in a while now, especially this past weekend! Temperatures are expected to rise gradually and will generally be above 24-25°C during hotter periods, especially in the central southern and northern plains. The weekend will be sunny and warm thanks to the return of the African anticyclone during the day Sunday 7 The anticyclone manages to strengthen further, guaranteeing a lot of atmospheric stability and, above all, a decisive increase in heat values: in cities like Bologna, Firenze, Roma e Napoli You can touch them 25/26°C due to rising warm currents from North Africa.

In short, all that remains is to enjoy Weekend in the name of Good weatherThis crazy spring has a few more surprises in store.