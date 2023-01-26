Starfield and Redfall, major development problems? [aggiornata] – Multiplayer.it

starfield And Redfall they will Troubles with the DevelopmentAccording to a rumor transmitted by the American site gamerevolution.com which, however, we have not been able to verify, and therefore any confirmations or denials must be taken what awaits.

Indeed, at first it seemed that the source of the news was the French leaker who had revealed the Hi-Fi Rush announcement in advance, but in reality this is not the case: the user Horns of the ResetEra seems to have taken over the information forum, which raises serious doubts aboutReliability of his verses.

The original story follows, with my personal apologies for the late check-in.

Redfall finally has a release date, while Starfield will be the protagonist of a separate event, but according to this source, the behind-the-scenes situation for both titles is being produced by Microsoft It wouldn’t actually be the best.

In fact, Horns argues, the development of Redfall was rushed and that the project is currently still rough, while Bethesda will receive stress To launch Starfield in June to raise funds ahead of the current fiscal year’s financial report after negative second quarter results.

Although it is clear that it is a rumor, and as such it must be taken into account, the scenario described by the leaker seems plausible, if we consider that the Redmond house should practically survive the year 2022 Without intense initial games.

Microsoft can therefore feel themselves now, in view of 2023 which will necessarily be the year of revenge: perhaps it is also for this reason that the company has given the green light to small but interesting projects, to be realized in a short time, such as Hi-Fi Rush has just arrived.