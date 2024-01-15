Spirit – The Rebel: Animated Movie Trailer

Business dream released the trailer of the animated film titled Spirit – rebelliouswhich also features voices from the original cast Julian Moore H Jake Gyllenhaal. The animated feature film is scheduled to be released on June 4 in the United States, while in Italy it will be released on June 21.

Below you will find the trailer for Spirit – The Rebel.

The film is directed by Eileen Bogan (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Netflix, DreamWorks Animation Television) and co-directed by Ennio Torresan (screenwriter of Baby Boss). The producer is Karen Foster (co-producer of How to Train Your Dragon).

Below is the official synopsis for Soul – Rebel:

Lucky Prescott never really knew his late mother, Milagro Navarro, a fearless stunt racer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the frontier. Like his mother, Lucky is not a total fan of rules and restrictions, and this has caused his Aunt Cora much concern. Lucky grows up in a city on the East Coast of the United States under Cora's watchful eye, but when Lucky challenges fate with risky adventures, Cora ups the stakes and decides to move with her niece to Lucky's father, Jim, in Miradero. Lucky is indifferent to the calm of the city. He changes his mind when he meets Spirit, a rebellious Mustang who shares his independent streak, and becomes friends with two local riders, Abigail Stone and Prue Granger. Prue's father, Al Granger, the stable owner, is Lucky's father's best friend. When a ruthless horse trainer and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard work, Lucky gathers his new friends and bravely sets out on this adventure to save the horse that gave her freedom and purpose. This helped her discover a connection between her mother's heritage and her own Mexican heritage that she never expected.



