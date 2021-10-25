Spanish cuisine enters Italian homes

Spanish gastronomy lands on computers, smartphones and tablets for Italians: the e-learning platform academyLaunched in 2020 by The chef in the shirt On the American model of Masterclass, international gastronomic secrets opened by launching Five subtitled video courses For the largest number of Iberian chefs for a total of 38 lessons, including techniques, tricks and video recipes.

23 Italian teachers already on the site, each with their own specialty, have joined since October Enrique “Kiki” Dacosta5 star Michelin Paco Perez With her interpretation of Catalan cuisine, nutritionist, researcher and healthy kitchen ambassador Marta Veronawhich tells us how to eat healthy but without giving up, Mario Jimenez, with a cooking class from Gaditana, an old Càdiz tradition, focusing on fish as raw materials, and Jaffe Estevez, which tells us how to work and prepare all parts of the pig’s head, with emphasis on casqueria, or offal. From 2022, courses will be launched as well Dani Garcia, Peppa Muñoz NS Jesus Sanchez.

In addition, Acadèmia, with its 63 hours of lessons, is available in 32 countries between Europe and North America, including the United States and Canada, allowing an international audience to access the skills of the best Italian kitchen specialists. “If Spanish cuisine can be considered a novelty in Italy, where little is known to the general public – it explains Nicolo Zampello, CEO of Chef in Shirt, of which Acadèmia is a subsidiary – we can’t say the same about the Italian company in the world. Although often, to make it known and appreciated, there are a few distinct dishes that have crystallized in the collective imagination. By internationalizing the platform, we intend to make the school what we believe to be the true Italian culinary tradition, a heritage so rich in raw materials, processes and details, narrated by talented interpreters.”

The professors are already at the Acadèmia, which collected a little over a year and a half 80 thousand registered in Italy Among culinary hobbyists and professionals, they range from big names with acclaimed fame, including many stars, to young talents in burgeoning sectors: Eugenio Massari, Ernest Knam, Vincenzo Santoro NS Domenico de Clemente for pastries David Oldani, Alessandro Borghese, Igles Corelli, Eugenio Boyer, Diego Rossi NS Cristiano Tommy To reinterpret the traditional kitchen, Norbert Niederkofler NS Fabio Corelli on the mountain kitchen, Hirohiko Shoda With true Japanese tradition, Benno Kutaya that tells of Sicily, Luciano Monocilio Which adds to the eternal debate about carbonara, David Longoni and Danielle Riponi NS Marco Benati on making bread, Carlotta Perego For vegetarian cuisine. still: Sergio Dondolly with ice cream, Emmanuel Bishop on wine e Flavio Angelillo to mix.

Acadèmia courses are designed for both professionals interested in honing their techniques and amateurs who intend to discover the arts and secrets of the best talent working at the highest levels. The contents, created in high definition and featuring light and casual colors, are available on the site Academia.chefincamicia.com And on the application by activating an annual subscription, as happens in the most popular video entertainment platforms. Upon completion of each video course, a Final Participation Certificate.