Space tourism, with the Japanese billionaire Soyuz

December 7, 2021

Karen Hines December 7, 2021 2 min read

Rome, 6 December. (Askanews) – Russia is also betting on the rich bar of space tourism. Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, has been training for months, ready to blast off into the universe aboard the Soyuz shuttle to reach the International Space Station, the Soyuz MS-20 shuttle has been put into position on the Baikonur launch pad in Kazakhstan. Expected departure December 8. The first tourists will be brought to the International Space Station by Russian agency Roscocosmos after Canadian Guy Laliberte, founder of Cirque du Soleil, who departed in 2009. Mazawa, 46, is the founder of Zozotown, Japan’s largest online clothing and accessories store; He has a personal inheritance of one billion seven hundred thousand euros and is ranked 30th in the Japanese paperoni ranking. He is an eccentric collector of contemporary art. His Twitter account has more than 10 million followers. He will leave with his cosmonaut Yuzo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misorkin. He will remain in orbit for 12 days and intends to share his impressions as a tourist on his YouTube channel, followed by more than 750,000 subscribers. Not only that, he has already planned his next trip: He is scheduled to take off on a private flight around the moon with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, a project scheduled for 2023. Single girls of at least twenty years. Thirty thousand answered him, but then announced that a group of artists would be brought around the moon.

