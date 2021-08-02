Sostegni decree bis, incentives for used cars up to 25 thousand euros

It’s been talked about for years, but it’s only now: The conversion law of the Sostegni-bis decree has extended car incentives to used models as well. Provided that you cancel one that is at least ten years old and buy €6 worth not more than €25,000 and emit no more than 160g/km of CO2, even if the bigger bonus (€2000) is reserved for hybrid cars Electrical and plug-ins (a small minority, in used cars). For the most popular models, the state contribution drops to €1,000 or €750, depending on the situation (see the paper on the right). And above all, there are still doubts about practicality.

The platform has been operating since September

Thus the rule (Article 73 bis V of Legislative Decree 73/2021) has been in effect since July 25, and therefore all purchases made from that date have the right of facilitation. But the IT platform to reserve the bonus has to be from scratch and won’t be operational until September. The danger is that the click-day effect seen a year ago for the new incentives will be repeated: on launch day, many contracts accumulated in recent weeks could be concentrated, leading to a rapid depletion of the 40 million available.

download…

In the “medium” scenario (in which all beneficiaries are entitled to €1,000), the dowry would be sufficient for only 40,000 contracts. In theory, if funds remain (or there is a refinancing), all purchases made by December 31 qualify (the contract date prevails).

the conditions

The beneficiaries can only be natural persons who buy a second-hand M1 car (practically, a car) in Italy, with an anti-pollution standard of at least €6 and climate-changeable emissions (CO2) within 160 g/km (the documentation of the registration certificate is assumed, therefore The cycle in which this value was measured will not be calculated.)

The vehicle must be of first registration in Italy, thus parallel imports and those whose first owner was resident abroad are excluded. Those already purchased with incentives in effect since March 2019 (those cars that emit up to 60g/km of CO2, mainly hybrid and electric cars) or those that were made available this year for cars that They emit 61 to 135 g/km.