It is considered by many to be the meat of the poor, ignoring that it is rich in protein, iron and, above all, its cost is very low

Meat is a food that cannot be missing from our table, as it is a dish rich in protein.

But let’s face it, not all meats are so tempting. Often we choose the good meat and thus it is also very expensive.

However, there is a type of meat that many consider the meat of the poor, ignoring that it is rich in protein and iron and, above all, has very little cost.

We are talking about chicken wings that belong to the category of white meat. The wings that are part of the chicken are devoid of carbohydrates and can, among other things, be prepared immediately after slaughter.

However, this meat is often discarded, in fact it is considered the meat of the poor to the point that many have never eaten it without knowing that it is rich in protein and iron and above all costs very little.

In addition to the noble proteins, chicken wings are rich in branched amino acids, which are very valuable for athletes, as they are beneficial for detoxing.

Then we saw that despite being white meat, chicken wings are also rich in iron.

Let’s go and see how we cook it

In the United States, unlike our country, chicken wings are consumed quite often.

Buffalo Wings, an American appetizer made with sections of chicken wings, is well known and consumed. It is fried first and then dipped in a condiment consisting of chili sauce and melted butter. They sell hot food with celery or carrots and typical sauces.

On the other hand, in Italy, as we said before, many consider it the meat of the poor, ignoring that it is rich in protein and iron and above all its cost is very low.

So this is a very tasty recipe that we will prepare for little money that will allow us to consume this meat that is often thrown away.

These are the ingredients for cooking the country style wings

A) 1 kg of Ali;

B) 6 goat horn sweet pepper.

C) 1 shallot.

D) 15 Cherry Pinolo Tomato Hey Simele.

E) Oil, rosemary and salt to taste

How to proceed

First of all, remove the wings of the limbs, cut them into pieces. Rinse and place in a saucepan with the oil, rosemary, and previously chopped leeks.

Once it turns brown, add white wine and remove the shine.

At this point, add tomatoes and pepper to slices, and salt to taste. With casserole covered, cook over low heat for about 30 minutes.

Finally, when cooked, all that remains is to taste this delicacy and dispel the myth that this meat is food for the poor, to the point where many have never eaten it without knowing that it is rich in protein and iron and above all costs very little.

Deepening

Here are the tricks that must be followed during the cooking phase to obtain a high-quality, uniform and high-quality baba