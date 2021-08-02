Marcel Jacobs wins historic gold in the 100 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is celebrated by the world press. However, not everyone welcomes news of blue exploitation with the same playfulness. In the UK and US, for example, there are those in the media who have much hidden doubts about the effectiveness of blue. “The new 100m Olympic champion, Marcel Jacobs, fell below 10 seconds for the first time in May. He came here, winning 9’84 and 9’80 in the semifinals. Ah, good.” Times reporter Englishman Matt Lawton writes on Twitter at the Tokyo Olympics.





There have been many criticisms of the journalist by his comrades for a reaction that appears to cover up the most serious allegations. The Washington Post writes of doubts and poisons coming from the United States about Jacobs’ achievement: “The 26-year-old, who has been performing on the outskirts of the elite sprint until this spring, won the 100m at the Jacobs 9” and the unofficial title of the fastest man on the planet. Only hot athletic fans have heard of Jacobs. Bookmakers rated him between 8-1 and 10-1, while one American, Fred Kerley, said of his personal silver medalist, the man who inherited Bolt’s legacy as an Olympic champion, the best of 9 ’84, ‘I know nothing about him’.

Again: “Before 2021, Jacobs never ran the 100m less than 10”03, which resulted in him not qualifying for the US Tests in June. “It’s not Jacobs’ fault – the American newspaper says – if the history of athletics is linked to doubts of sudden and enormous progress. However, his game is not. “