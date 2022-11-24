Sony disclosed the number of subscribers in the document sent to the English antitrust – Multiplayer.it

Sony unveiled How many subscribers are there to me Xbox Game Pass: 29 million. This figure emerged from a document he sent to the English antitrust agency, CMA, to explain why he thought Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was negative.

We can read in the text: “Game Pass is vastly outperforming PlayStation Plus. Microsoft is already the leader in multi-game subscription services. Game Pass has 29 million subscribers between Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and in the future there is expected significant growth The PlayStation Plus multigame segment lags far behind, with less than [omissis] Game Pass subscribers.

Interestingly, the CMA showed the number of Game Pass subscribers, but withheld data PlayStation Plus. Being aware of the distance between the two services would certainly have helped to better understand the situation.

The latest official data on the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers dates back to January 2022 and talked about 25 million subscriptions. Numbers revealed by Sony indicate that Microsoft could soon pass thirty million subscribers, which is a lot of money for a service that’s growing more and more.