Radio Berkina is the media partner of Zebre di Parma

New synergy between Radio Burkina Faso and Sport.

The giant Venetian station has become the media partner of Zebre di Parma.

Unique, brave and attractive: Radio Birkina Is the perfect partner for Zebras.

The Parma franchise is pleased and proud to announce that it has reached a cooperation agreement with an important radio station of the group first degreethe largest radio network in Italy with an average of 1,600,000 daily listeners.

Over the next three years, the main news and activities of 15th from the northwest It will resume and restart at frequencies Radio Birkinawith 624,000 daily listeners and 1,689,000 weekly listeners (Source TER Year 2021) is the reference broadcaster in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy, regions it covers entirely in FM but for several years it also reaches part of DAB Trentino-Alto Adige, Tuscany, Piedmont , Umbria, Lazio and Campania.

Interviews, curiosities, promotional spots and insights on the club participating in the two international competitions BKT United Rugby Championship And the EPCR Challenge Cup Against the main line-ups in Europe, the UK and South Africa will find space in the varied and attractive schedule of the broadcaster born in 1989, who has established himself over the years as a “music box” Able to satisfy numerous requests for original songs and in some cases impossible to listen to elsewhere.

Radio Birkinawhose logo and name will be well present in the commercial visibility spaces of Rugby Castle in ParmaOne does not listen by chance but out of passion, thus enjoying a wide network of loyal and engaged listeners.

for him radio news It offers national and local news each day, edited by our in-house editorial staff, with constant updates on weather and traffic information.

With over 8,300 total app downloads, nearly 230,000 total followers and nearly 300,000 monthly streaming listeners, Radio Birkina She is also a well-known broadcaster on the web and in social channels; its institutional portal birikina.it It allows you to easily explore the sections to discover all the information and opportunities, forward your listening requests and enjoy the programming at any time, in broadcast and on the selected TV channel.

Remarks by CEO of Zebre Parma Michael Dalay: “I am very happy to partner with Radio Birkina. We have been looking for a voice that can represent our messages and values ​​for a long time. A large radio network that exists in our region and is passionately followed by hundreds of thousands of people can only make our desire to grow stronger and more visible. I am convinced that our journey It will be long and rewarding.”

Statements of the General Manager of Classy Ono Network Flavio Rutelli: “Discipline, Responsibility, Support and Beauty are the pillars of Zebre Rugby’s philosophy, concepts that are also at home on Radio Birikina and therefore we are certainly pleased to also publish on the occasion of this beautiful media partnership of which we are particularly proud. We will support Zebre Rugby not only on Radio Birikina but Also on Birikina TV, which is very popular on social networks and its website … because unity is strength … Forza Zebre!!!”.

