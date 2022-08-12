Some possible rain on Friday, some possible rain on the weekend «3B Meteo

August 12 2022

19:32 hours

3BMeteo التحرير Editorial Team reading time

1 minute 10 seconds

weather rome

Rome weather: variable Friday, weekend thunderstorms

weather rome

rome weather forecast, Friday 12 August: Mostly the sky is not cloudy, except for a thickening at times compressed in the middle hours of the day with an accompanying light rain. Clear weather in the evening, 0.3 mm of rain is expected. During the day, the maximum recorded temperature will be 31 ° C, the minimum – 22 ° C, and the freezing point will be 3,679 metres. The wind will be moderate in the morning and coming from the north-northeast, and in the afternoon it will be moderate in speed and coming from the south-west. There are no weather warnings.

Saturday 13 August: Overcast or overcast skies in the morning with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, dropping in the afternoon. Cool down in the evening, 1 mm of rain is expected. The maximum recorded temperature tomorrow will be 28 degrees Celsius, the minimum is 19 degrees Celsius, and the freezing point will be 3799 metres. The wind will be light in the morning and coming from the south and southwest, and in the afternoon it will be moderate and coming from the west and northwest. Weather forecast warnings: rain.

Sunday 14 August: Good weather with sunshine all day, no rain expected. During the day following tomorrow, the maximum recorded temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius, the minimum is 20 degrees Celsius, and the zero point will be 4421 meters. The wind will be moderate in the morning and coming from the north-northeast, and in the afternoon it will be moderate in speed and coming from the south-west. There are no weather warnings.

