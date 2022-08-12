Fisker Ocean, USA production and construction expected to increase from 2024

Precisely for this reason, Fisker is talking to Magna to be able to increase production and make more of these variants available in order to satisfy customers. For the American manufacturer, this is certainly a positive sign that bodes well for its future.

Fisker arguing with magna About the possibility of increasing production of the new Ocean electric SUV starting from the second half of 2023. We remind you that this new model will go into production at the Magna plant in Austria on November 17 2022 . This order comes as a result of Ocean’s strong customer demand. After selling 5,000 units of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition, the automaker has already announced that it is Production ended in 2023 From the US Ocean Ultra and Ocean Sport apparel.

CEO and Founder Henrik Fisker He also went to the Magna factory to check on preparations to start production. I also looked at a range of pre-production vehicles. Less than 100 days after production began, Magna and Fisker set up a center called “Mission Control” where their respective teams meet daily to ensure the highest quality production.

At the same time, Fisker made it clear that he is also evaluating Ocean manufacturing site in the US starting from 2024. This choice will make it possible in the future to place new orders of electric SUVs, at least some of their alternatives, Compatible with new incentives This should come with the final approval of the Inflation Reduction Act. We talked about it recently and we saw that electric cars, to match the bounty, have to be produced in North America as well as made with important materials that they arrive from the United States or from a country that has a free trade agreement with Washington.

For Fisker, allowing its US customers to continue to receive incentives is clearly critical. So it’s no surprise that he’s considering bringing SUV production to the United States.