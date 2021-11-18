Sky will add an Apple TV + app to Sky Glass and Sky Q this year

Sky, the premium British satellite broadcasting service provider, has announced that it will offer the Apple TV + app to Sky Glass and Sky Q customers later this year, and the broadcaster also announced that UK customers will also have long-awaited access to Sky Go on Apple TV in mid-2022.

the following Rumors earlier this year suggested that Sky would add an Apple TV + app to the Sky Q boxThe company has now officially announced plans that will see Apple TV+ join Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ as integrated streaming apps for customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Austria and Italy.

“With the addition of Apple TV+, our customers can now enjoy amazing shows like morning showNS Attempt NS Ted Lasso, plus award-winning Sky Originals and the best content and apps from our partners, all on Sky Glass,” said Dana Strong, CEO of Sky Group. In a press release.

The ad expands the availability of the Apple TV + app on third-party devices. Available in more than 100 countries and regions, Apple TV+ streams to a range of smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, etc., Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox game consoles and Suite.

Sky Q is a subscription-based television and entertainment service from Sky. The service allows users to watch 300 TV channels on the basic package, with the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV, as well as providing access to streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ in one place. Sky Glass is the company’s new streaming TV with Sky built in, which acts as an all-in-one device that replaces the need for a separate Sky Q box.