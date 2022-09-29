Tim Cook from Cupertino to Naples: Apple CEO graduated and then a visit to the San Giovanni Academy

A demanding European tour with stops in the UK and Germany, then finally the much-anticipated Napoli stage. Today’s Apple CEO Tim Cook RHe will receive an Honorary Degree in International Innovation and Management from the University of Naples Frederick II. For security reasons, access to Aula Magna Storica will be by invitation only and limited places are available, but the event can be followed online on the university’s YouTube channel. From 10:30 onwards, the ceremony will start which includes the interventions of the President of the University Matthew Lorettoand based on Adele CaldarelliDirector of the Department of Economics, Administration and Institutions that relinquished slavery. Instead, Laudatio Academica was commissioned to Luigi CantoniProfessor of Economics and Business Administration who will be an introduction to Tim Cook’s Lectio Magistralis and award of the degree.

The CEO of Apple is touring Europe to visit recently opened Apple stores and offices, and meet the developers. This is the first major public release outside the United States and on a large scale after the pandemic and forced shutdown. Among the first stops in the UK, one inApp Store The foundation programme, the first academy created to train only female developers, then a trip to the stands of AFC Richmond, the fantasy football team for the popular Ted Lasso series. + Apple TV.

more information















Again he points to South Bank in London to see Apple’s new UK headquarters built inside the former Battersea power plant and the new store on Brompton Street. Then he went to Germany, drank beer inOktoberfest From Munich Cook, not before visiting the futuristic lab where engineers conduct tests to improve performance, cellular connectivity, and Apple Rosenthaler Straße in Berlin. Another soccer field to visit for the Bayern team who use Apple apps and equipment to unwind. Straight from Germany you can be expected to arrive in Capodichino on a private jet for safety reasons.

The first stop is at the Aula Magna of Federico II where the party is expected to end around 12 years old, where there will certainly be the mayor among those in attendance. Gaetano Manfredi who, as Dean of Frederick, signed the partnership with Apple for the first academy. With Cook, there will also be several Apple directors, who will be going to the San Giovanni a Teduccio Academy in the early afternoon. Here to welcome them there will be Scientific Director Giorgio Ventri who will explain to them the innovative study environments and the new cohorts of Apple Developer Academy who began their journey last week, then straight into the auditorium for “answer time,” an hour during which Cupertino’s CEO answers questions from some 400 students chosen from among the thousands who responded to the appeal of university president Loreto.

Top secret other possible Neapolitan stages Tim Cook So is the duration of the Neapolitan phase which should last two days, if it aligns with the other European phases. The dream, given that he visited football stadiums and their teams in both London and Munich being a huge fan of the sport, is that he expressed his desire to see Maradona Stadium. stay fool…