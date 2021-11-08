November 9, 2021

Skate, Pacino towards Lech: "I want to do a good job in parallel, then we'll think about Levi" - Sports

Mirabelle Hunt November 8, 2021 2 min read
Marta Pacino

Bologna, November 8, 2021 – Italy fantasy Did not start well with a giant Solden At the end of October, but next weekend there will be the first chance of redemption with Lech’s peers, female on Saturday and male on Sunday, in preparation for Levi’s technical auditions before moving to the US when the calendar comes. Martha Pacino, which was released in Austria, is also looking for good sensations in parallel.

I want to do well, then I will think of Levi

PacinoWinner of the Giant Cup last year, she went out to Sölden and in Lech she will try to return to the podium. Specific work is planned at Livigno: “I will train because, even if Lech is the only parallel on the calendar, I want to do well. I love racing and a direct challenge with the opponent is exciting. Solden? I already forgot to go out, at the moment I am disappointed but I I always try to find something positive because that’s skateboarding, and it takes very little to lose it all.” Not all opponents will be in Lech, Italy will miss the test Brioni, while they should be absent among the big names Velhova NS chevren.

