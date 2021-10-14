Sisi: We do not accept European dictates in the field of human rights – the world

Speaking at the Visegrad Group summit in Budapest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stressed that Egypt will not submit to any European “dictations” regarding respect for human rights. This was confirmed by the Egyptian newspapers, which quoted statements made yesterday by the head of state at the summit of the group consisting of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Al-Sisi “told the summit leaders that you are dealing with a country that respects itself and fully respects its people.” He added, “In Egypt, there is a force that is not subject to any dictates,” according to the independent newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm. Addressing openly “to our European friends,” Sisi said, “We need to understand what is happening in Egypt.”

“Egypt respects its people and is not subject to any dictates,” government officials called Al-Ahram and Al-Gomhouria newspapers along the same lines. In the past, Sisi has rejected international criticism and complaints about respect for human rights in Egypt. Just last month, taking advantage of the occasion of launching the first “national strategy” for human rights, the former general said that the desire to impose a Western vision on Egypt to protect these basic rights is a “dictatorial approach.” .