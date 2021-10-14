Abandoned Introduction is a complete PS5 game coming with a trailer – Nerd4.life

BLUE BOX Game Studios is back. The developers shared new information on Twitter, talk about it abandoned introduction – A full PS5 game coming in early 2022 – and a new trailer. Let’s see all the details.

First of all, through the BLUE BOX Game Studios Twitter profile, we can see a new banner where the abandoned Prologue is reported to arrive in the first quarter of 2022. In response to a user, the official account stated that Prologue is a full game, not a demo or Trailer. This is a stand-alone experiment, although it is unclear exactly to what extent and by how much.

BLUE BOX Game Studios says they will share more information about abandoned introduction On site. We know it’s going to be a PS5 game with its own PS5 memorabilia collection. So it should be something “serious”, not a simple interactive experience for advertising purposes only.

Abandoned team also says they are finishing work on a file new trailer Which will be made available within the app: Currently, however, there are no details on a specific publication date. We’ll have to wait for the news.

Deserted has been on everyone’s lips during the summer months, and unfortunately for the wrong reasons. The announcement of the game was delayed several times and in the end the team only shared a very short worthless teaser. Earlier, it was rumored that this team is actually a cover for Hideo Kojima.

We also know abandoned is not a true horror, “It’s not what you think”: details from an interview.